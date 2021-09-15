2-vehicle accident on I-79 in Harrison County results in entrapment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound has resulted in one person becoming entrapped.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident was reported at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday with a water truck and a passenger vehicle going over the guard rail near mile marker 118 on I-79 southbound.

First responders on scene, consisting of the Anmoore and Stonewood fire department, Annmore Police Department and West Virginia State Police, confirmed the entrapment of an individual in the water truck on scene, comm center officials said.

No lane closures have occurred at this time and injuries have yet to be reported.

