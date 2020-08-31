2-vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion Co. sends 1 person to hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident Monday morning on I-79 northbound in Marion County sent one person to the hospital.

According to 911 officials, the accident occurred just after 10:20 at mile marker 139 near the East Fairmont/Prickett’s Fort Exit.

911 officials said one northbound lane is currently closed as a result of the accident.

Crews from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

Officials said the person injured was sent to Ruby Memorial Hospital.