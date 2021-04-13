2-vehicle accident on I-79 SB closes down 1 lane near mile marker 134

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has resulted in a lane closure on I-79 southbound near mile marker 134.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of an accident on I-79 was received at 11:16 on Tuesday morning.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they found a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer which resulted in fuel being spilled on the roadway, comm center officials said.

As a result of the accident and fuel spill, the passing lane in the area of mile marker 134 on I-79 southbound has been closed at this time, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Valley and Winfield fire departments, West Virginia State Police and Marion County Rescue Squad, comm center officials said.

No transports or injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.