2-vehicle accident on I-79 sends 2 people to hospital

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident on I-79 northbound has sent two people to separate hospitals, according to the Harrison County 911 comm center.

According to a representative, the two people who were transported were taken to separate hospitals, one was transported by Marion County EMS and the other was taken by Bridgeport EMS.

The northbound lane was closed during clean-up, but has since been cleared, according to the comm center.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and no further information is available at the time.