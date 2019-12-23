2-vehicle accident on Johnson Ave. in Bridgeport transports 1, slows traffic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport has caused one person to be transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport.

Responding to the scene were Bridgeport police and fire departments, as well as Bridgeport EMS, who transported one patient to UHC, officials said.

The accident also caused large-scale traffic delays in the area, and there is still no indication as to when the area will be clear.