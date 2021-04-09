2-vehicle accident results in 1 person flown by Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital

MOUNT CLARE, W.V.a. — A two-vehicle accident has resulted in one person being transported via Healthnet to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

On Friday morning, the Harrison County 911 Communications Center took a call of an accident on W.Va. Rt. 57 near the Harrison-Barbour county line.

The accident was a coal truck versus a Chevy Equinox, and resulted in the driver of the SUV becoming entrapped in his vehicle; first-responders were able to extricate him and alerted Healthnet for a transport, according to the communications center.

Responding to the scene were the Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and Philippi fire departments, as well as Anmoore EMS; The W.Va. Division of Highways were alerted to the scene of the accident, comm center officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is performing an investigation into the incident.

The Equinox’s driver was found to have serious lower extremity injuries, but was alert and conscious, according to deputies on scene.