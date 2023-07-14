FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One lane of Interstate 79 has been closed due to a two-vehicle accident.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of a two-vehicle accident with injuries was reported on I-79 northbound near mile marker 142.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found that no one was in need of transportation for treatment as a result of the incident, however, the passing lane of the interstate was closed down at the time, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department. Comm center officials also stated that the scene would be cleared shortly and traffic would be able to move unimpeded.