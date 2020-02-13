3-vehicle accident shuts down Route 50 WB in Harrison County; 1 transported

One person is transported to United Hospital Center following a three-vehicle accident on Route 50 Wednesday evening in Harrison County, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

Officials said that the accident happened near East Pike Street on Route 50 in Clarksburg. Officials have confirmed that both westbound lanes on Route 50 are closed at this time.

Officers with the Clarksburg Police Department said that one person fled the scene.

Clarksburg Fire Department alongside Harrison County EMS responded to the incident.

Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

