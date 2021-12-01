Police pursuit results in 2-vehicle accident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A police pursuit through Harrison County ended in a two-vehicle accident, involving a Shinnston Police cruiser.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident was reported at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday involving two vehicles near the intersection of Rt. 19 and Meadowbrook Road.

The accident happened during a pursuit involving Shinnston Police officers, and the subject involved in the pursuit is still at large at this time, according to West Virginia State Police troopers on scene.

As a result of the incident, a powerline fell into the roadway, causing the closure of Rt. 19 near the area of the accident, comm center officials said.

Also responding to the scene were the Harrison County EMS and Spelter Volunteer Fire Department.

Mon Power was also notified of the downed powerline, according to the comm center.

No further details have been released at this time. One person was transported, the officer involved was not injured, state police said.