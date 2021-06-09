2-vehicle accident shuts down single-lane on I-79 northbound in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has resulted in a lane closure near mile marker 139 on Interstate 79 northbound.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call went out of a two-vehicle accident taking place near the 139 mile marker of I-79 in Fairmont at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

When first responders arrived, they found an accident involving a tractor trailer and pick-up truck, but no injuries have been reported at this time, comm center officials said.

As a result of the accident, one lane in the area has been closed, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the West Virginia State Police, as well as the Winfield and Valley volunteer fire departments, comm center officials said.