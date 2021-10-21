2-vehicle accident slows down traffic near WV Rt. 50 on Bridgeport Hill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has resulted in slowdowns in the W.Va. Rt. 50 and I-79 Bridgeport exit.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:34 a.m. in the Bridgeport Hill area of W.Va. Rt. 50.

As a result of the accident, traffic was slowed to one lane, which backed up all the way to exit 119 on I-79, according to the comm center.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, and the Clarksburg Police Department will be performing an investigation into the cause.