2-vehicle accident with entrapment causes full closure of I-79 near Quiet Dell while life-slight services are brought in

UPDATE:

QUIET DELL, W.Va. — The Healthnet landing site has been updated due to the chopper being unable to land at the scene of the accident, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

The new location will be at the W.Va. Rt. 20 exit off of I-79.

ORIGINAL:

QUIET DELL, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident which occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday near Quiet Dell has caused I-79 to close while clean-up occurs.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications center, the accident involves two vehicles, one of which is an armored military carrier which collided with a tree while a civilian vehicle rolled over.

When responders arrived on scene they confirmed that one of the vehicles had entrapment, according to the comm center.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be performing an investigation into the incident, and a life-flight service has been called in to transport those injured.

The life-flight service will need to land at the scene of the accident, so all lanes of I-79 near mile marker 115 will be closed during that time, according to the comm center.