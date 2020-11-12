1 life-flighted in multiple vehicle accident on Rt. 57 in Harrison County

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has resulted in one life-flighted by HealthNet to Ruby Memorial Hospital and another being transported by Anmoore EMS to United Hospital Center.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident was reported at approximately 3:57 p.m. on Thursday.

When first-responders arrived on scene, they confirmed that it was a two-vehicle head-on collision with entrapment for both vehicles, communication center officials said.

“Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown, we do know it was a solid head-on collision as you can see from the damage of the vehicles. One vehicle was traveling towards Philippi the other towards Clarksburg,” said Robert Matheny, Sheriff of Harrison County.

One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital while another patient was transported to United Hospital Center. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

As a result of the accident, the entirety of W.Va. Rt. 57 near Stouts Run was closed for a short time, according to the Harrison County Communication center.

Responding to the scene were Anmoore EMS, Stonewood and Nutter Fort fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, which will be performing an investigation into the accident, comm center officials said.