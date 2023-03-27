BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 slowed traffic Monday morning, but according to officials at the Harrison County 911 Center, no one was injured.

According to the Harrison County 911 log, a call for a motor vehicle accident with injuries came in just before 7 a.m. The Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department and Clarksburg Fire Department all responded.

911 Center officials say that the Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation. 12 News crews saw and ambulance headed to the scene.

No one was transported and no injuries were reported, according to 911 center officials.