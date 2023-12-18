(WTRF) — Two West Virginia State Troopers were shot on Sunday after trying to serve a warrant.

Troopers said on Sunday, they attempted to serve a warrant on Connell Street in Martinsburg, Berkeley County for Tobias Ganey, a 60-year-old male.

Troopers said they spoke to Ganey who refused to open the door. They said they communicated with Ganey for an extended period, but he refused to come outside.

Allegedly, Trooper Bean and Spessert then made entry into the residence to arrest Ganey.

Officials said troopers immediately were struck by bullets that Ganey fired at the troopers with his handgun, and troopers returned fire.

During the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Bean was struck four times and Trooper Spessert was stuck once.

Ganey died at the scene.

Both troopers were transported for emergency medical treatment.

Trooper Spessert was treated and admitted for observation and Trooper Bean has also been admitted and underwent surgery for serious injuries. Both Troopers are in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing by the West Virginia State Police.