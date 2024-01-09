BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is still investigating a minor accident that happened at North Central West Virginia Monday, although no passengers were injured.

The landing gear on a 1971 fixed-wing multi-engine Piper airplane malfunctioned, causing it to come to rest a few feet off the runway on Monday afternoon. The runway was shut down for around five hours while the accident was investigated by the FAA. The two flights scheduled for Monday afternoon were first delayed and then canceled, affecting the travel plans of about 200 passengers. Those flights were rescheduled for Tuesday, according to Airport Director Rick Rock.

“Both flights end up being canceled, they’re delayed initially but the uncertainty of the arrival of the FAA representative and their investigation and how long it would take, the decision was made by out line-ops to go ahead and cancel to today,” Rock said in an interview with 12 News on Tuesday.

The plane was owned by Fairmont State University, but the two passengers on the aircraft were not students, according to a statement provided to 12 News by the university.

Rock told 12 News that this is the first accident reported at North Central West Virginia Airport since 1979 but said that other than the inconvenience to passengers, the accident was a “best-case scenario.”

“Sometimes air travel and traveling in itself is not for the faint of heart, but luckily everybody is safe and that’s our number one priority.”

While recounting what happened, Rock said he assumed there was an incident after the airport emergency fire truck alerted. But after seeing the plane off the side of the runway, Rock said he was relieved to see people immediately getting out of the aircraft, indicating that no one was hurt.

The investigation took a little less than two hours, according to Rock. But the total time was much longer due to an FAA official having to be dispatched from Charleston. Rock said the local FAA official was not available on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing its investigation.