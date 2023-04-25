CORRECTION, APRIL 25, 10:07 A.M.:

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office has corrected the identity of the second person who died after a head-on collision in Ritchie County that happened Sunday, April 16.

The RCSO said it was Jeff Todd, 19, of Sistersville, who died on Saturday, April 22 in Ruby Memorial Hospital from his injuries, after initially telling 12 News that the wrong person died.

The wreck happened on Route 16 near Whaley Road. Natalea Mumaw, 18, of Belmont, was killed during the collision.

Two males who were hospitalized after the crash are in stable condition.

UPDATE, APRIL 25, 9:44 A.M.:

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News has received a call from the family of John Giboney saying that he has not died.

12 News has reached out to the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office to clarify the identity of the person who died but was told that no one there could speak with us. We are awaiting a call back.

ORIGINAL, APRIL 25, 9:18 A.M.:

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A second person has died from their injuries after a head-on collision in Ritchie County which happened Sunday, April 16.

The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office confirms that John Giboney, of St. Marys, died on Saturday, April 22 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was in critical care, according to a collection that St. Marys set up to pay for his medical bills.

The wreck happened on Route 16 near Whaley Road. Natalea Mumaw, 18, of Belmont, was killed in the collision.

Two other males, one from Sistersville and one from Jewett, Ohio, were taken to local hospitals after the incident. The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday, April 25 that they are both in stable condition.