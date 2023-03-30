NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Nutter Fort Fire Department announced four patients, including three children, were transported from a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the department said that it, along with EMS, was called to a vehicle accident with injuries at 7:46 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 that took place on County Route 98 in Nutter Fort. The post said that the vehicles had heavy damage and the road was blocked when crews arrived.

Pictures posted by the fire department show a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck with damage to their front ends.

(Courtesy: Nutter Fort Fire Department)

According to the post, four people were sent to United Hospital Center, three of which were children.

The Nutter Fort Police Department, Stonewood Police Department and Harrison County Emergency Squad also responded, said the department. Crews were on scene for over an hour.