WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Weston Police Department confirmed that three people were killed in a vehicle crash over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to police, three adults were killed in the wreck on South Main Avenue in Weston on Friday morning. Only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, and officers have not released what caused it.

The names of the victims have not been released, according to Weston Police.

Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen made the following statement about the crash: “My thoughts and prayers to the three families who lost loved ones early Friday morning in a tragic vehicle accident in the Narrows near Main Ave in Weston. My heart aches for all of you.”