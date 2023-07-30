CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three juveniles were injured in a vehicle accident with confirmed entrapment in Harrison County on Sunday.

The medical examiner was called to the scene of the two-vehicle collision, according to Harrison County 911. The incident was reported at about 3:24 p.m.

Three juveniles were transported to United Hospital Center, while one person, an adult, was left on scene. There is no word on the conditions of any of the patients.

The incident happened on Joetown Road, which has been closed for the time being.

On scene were fire departments from Shinnston, Lumberport, Bridgeport and Worthington, along with Harrison County EMS and Marion County EMS.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.