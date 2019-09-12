UPDATE: Rt. 250 N reopened after multi-vehicle accident in Barbour County

UPDATE (9/12/2019 5:32 p.m.)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – As of 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Route 250 northbound is now open to all traffic.

UPDATE (9/12/2019 4:15 p.m.)

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have released additional information on the accident that left two people dead and three others injured in Barbour County on Thursday morning.

Although the Barbour County 911 Center originally believed the accident involved four vehicles and resulted in just three people being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital via hellicopter, troopers said in a release that five vehicles were involved in the accident and two people were killed in addition to the three people that were flown to the hospital.

The press release said that the accident occurred om the area of Corley Church on Route 250 in Barbour County at 8:52 a.m.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, Route 250 northbound remains shut down due to the accident and debris being in the roadway, according to the release.

Troopers said the accident is still being investigated and that CPL. J. A. Rich of the Philippi Detachment of West Virginia State Police is investigating officer.

ORIGINAL

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – A multiple-vehicle accident in Barbour County has resulted in two people dead, three people being flown to the hospital and the northbound lane of Route 250 being shut down.

According to the Barbour County 911 Comm Center, a four-vehicle accident occurred on Route 250 northbound, which resulted in two fatalities and three individuals being transported for injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Coalton, Philippi, Junior and Belington volunteer fire departments; Randolph County EMS and the Harrison County EMS assisted on a truck transfer out of Anmoore; Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, Philippi Police Department and West Virginia State Police assisted, as well.

W.Va. Route 250 northboud was shut down as a result of the incident to allow for clean-up and an investigation to take place.

The three injured individuals were life-flighted via HealthNet, which picked them up at the Barbour County Fairgrounds, according to the Barbour County comm center. DOH, DEP and DEP also responded to the incident.

The West Virginia State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident and no further details are available at this time.