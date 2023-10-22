CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Highway in Kingwood led to the transportation of three patients on Saturday.

Responders to vehicle collision on Veterans Memorial Highway (Kingwood VFD photo)

According to a Saturday Facebook post from the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 21, the Kingwood VFD was called to the site of a head-on crash between two vehicles, with both vehicles sustaining “heavy front end damage.”

Kingwood VFD firefighters and EMS helped secure three patients, who were then transported by Terra Alta Ambulance and KAMP Ambulance.

Also on scene were the Kingwood Police Department, Preston County Sheriffs’ Office and West Virginia State Police.

According to the post, units were able to clear out in about an hour.