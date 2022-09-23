BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call reporting that a motor vehicle accident had taken place on Johnson Avenue in Bridgeport came in at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday.

When first responders arrived on scene, they reported back that there was a three-vehicle collision in front of the Bob Evans and Go-Mart locations on the street, comm center officials said.

As a result of the crash, one person was transported to UHC for treatment from each of the three vehicles, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were Bridgeport Police, fire and EMS, as well as the Anmoore EMS; Bridgeport officers are investigating the incident, comm center officials said.