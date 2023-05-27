BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people were transported during a motor vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road, shortly after 7:22 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, an accident involving two vehicles took place, which caused the roadway to be closed. The Spelter Fire Department, Bridgeport and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene, where it was said an entrapment was confirmed.

The condition of the patients have not been released at this time, but the 911 Center said that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating.

Meadowbrook Road has since been reported to be open again.