3 people transported to hospital following 2-vehicle accident in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — An accident in Taylor County has caused multiple people to be transported to area hospitals as a result of their injuries.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, the accidents occurred on George Washington Highway in Grafton and two vehicles were involved.

Three patients were transported by ground, with one going to Grafton City Hospital and two going to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to 911 officials.

Taylor County EMS, Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, and the sheriff’s department will be conducting an investigation, 911 officials said.

No information as to the condition of the patients has been released at this time.