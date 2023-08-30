BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday night following a multi-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, at around 8:47 p.m. on Wednesday night, two vehicles were involved in an accident on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport.

Officials confirmed that three people involved in the crash were subsequently transported by ground to United Hospital Center to be treated for their injuries.

No word has been released at this time regarding the cause of the accident, nor the identities and conditions of those involved. The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

Crews from the Bridgeport Fire Department, as well as Bridgeport EMS, Nutter Fort EMS and Anmoore EMS, all responded to the call.