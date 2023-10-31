MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two-vehicle accident that sent three to the hospital in Harrison County on Halloween is under investigation.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, a two-vehicle wreck happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 on Buckhannon Pike in Mount Clare.

Details are limited, but Harrison County 911 says that three people were transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport following the collision.

The Stonewood Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department, and Nutter Fort EMS responded the the accident, and it is currently under investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, according to Harrison County 911.