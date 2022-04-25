BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident has caused lane closures on I-79 near Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of an accident with injuries came in around 11:22 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported a 3-vehicle collision, but comm center officials said that no one was injured.

However, two lanes of the southbound side of I-79 have been closed down, and comm center officials are unsure when they will be reopened.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire departments, and the Clarksburg Police Department.