3-vehicle accident closes down fast lane of I-79 northbound

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident has temporarily closed down the fast lane of I-79 northbound in Fairmont, according to officials with the Marion County 911 Communications Center.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred near mile marker 138, and no injuries were reported. State police troopers and the Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded, according to the comm center.

No indication on when the lane will be reopen has been given. More information will be added as it is received.