3-vehicle accident closes down one lane of Paw Paw Creek Rd. in Rivesville

Emergencies

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of Paw Paw Creek Road in Rivesville.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the accident occurred on Paw Paw Creek in Rivesville at approximately 4:10 p.m. between three vehicles.

Responding to the scene were the Fairview and Grant Town volunteer fire departments, the Marion County Rescue Squad and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, according to the comm center.

At this time no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, however, the comm center confirms that one lane of Paw Paw Creek Road in the area of the accident is closed.

No further details are available at this time.

