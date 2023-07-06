WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A three-vehicle accident has closed down the entire roadway of Fairmont Avenue.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a three-vehicle accident with entrapment was called in from the area of Holbert Road and Fairmont Avenue in White Hall at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived they found there was no entrapment from the incident, however, the roadway has been shut down as a result of the accident at this time, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the White Hall Police Department, Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad; no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.