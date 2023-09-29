FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 79 are currently closed following a three-vehicle accident in Marion County.

According to West Virginia 511, at around 5:36 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 135 of I-79 South which is at the Pleasant Valley exit. Crews are still on the scene evaluating the situation but could confirm that there was no entrapment.

Officials with the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News that three vehicles were involved.

Crews from the Pleasant Valley Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and the West Virginia State Police are currently responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.