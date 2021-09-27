UPDATE: Road cleared following 3-vehicle accident in Harrison County at intersection of Route 50 and Route 98

UPDATE (9/27/21 6:20 p.m.):

WILSONBURG, W.Va. – According to West Virginia 511, the roadway has been cleared for traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/27/21 6:02 p.m.):

Route 50 in Harrison County, at the intersection with Route 98, shut down following a three-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 4:30, according to Harrison County 911. There is no word at this time on the number or extent of any injuries in the incident.

A tweet from West Virginia 511 at 4:53 p.m. stated that all westbound lanes were closed.

There is no word on exactly what happened in the wreck.

Fire departments from Reynoldsville and Stonewood, along with Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, went to the scene.

