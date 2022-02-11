SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident in Shinnston has resulted in a roadway blockage.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a three-vehicle accident was reported at 1:50 p.m. on Friday on South Pike Street near the Go-Mart in Shinnston.

First-responders advised that the accident is blocking the roadway, and an air medical service has been called for injuries reported from the incident, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were Harrison County EMS and Shinnston Police Department, as well as the Shinnston and Spelter fire departments, according to the comm center.

No word on the extent of injuries is available at this time.