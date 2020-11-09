3-vehicle accident results in 1 transport, multiple lane closures on I-79 southbound

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A three-vehicle accident has caused multiple lane closures on I-79 southbound.

According to officials, the accident occurred at 3:08 p.m. on Monday when a vehicle began to slow down, a vehicle behind it also slowed down; however, a third vehicle behind the two slowing vehicles did not slow down. That vehicle struck the other two and then flipped.

A passenger in the flipped vehicle was transported to UHC with injuries, according to the official on the scene, and as a result of the accidents both lanes of I-79 near mile marker 127 southbound were closed. The vehicles were two SUVs and one sedan.

Responding to the scene were the Annmore and Bridgeport Fire Departments, as well as Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Deparment, according to the Harrison County CAD log.

Currently, there is one lane open near the scene of the accident, but first-responders are still cleaning up the scene of the accident, according to the official on scene.

There are no further injuries listed as a result of this incident, but more could be transported if necessary, the official on scene stated.