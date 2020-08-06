3-vehicle accident shuts down 1 lane of 1-79 south

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A multiple vehicle accident has shut down one of the lanes near mile marker 133 of Interstate 79.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a three vehicle accident occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. on Thursday and caused the slow lane of the interstate to shut down while first responders are on scene.

Currently no individuals involved in the accident have been transported, but the Marion County Rescue Squad is on scene, as well the the West Virginia State Police who will be performing an investigation into the incident.