MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — At least eight people were involved in three separate wrecks that happened within a mile of each other on Interstates 79 and 68 in Monongalia County Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:33 a.m. on Oct. 30, crews responded to a single vehicle accident on I-68 westbound in the construction zone at the the interchange. The release said that no one was hurt in the crash where an SUV struck one of the protective barriers, but the roadway was completely blocked.

While crews were at the scene of the first wreck, another wreck happened between the split and exit 1 on I-68. The release said that the chain-reaction collision involved four vehicles and five passengers, one of which was a child. All of them refused medical transport, deputies said.

Less than a quarter mile from the first wreck on I-68, a third accident happened involving a pickup truck rear-ending an SUV. The release said that both vehicles ended up in the median and that one of the two drivers was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Star City Police Department, Mon EMS and the Brookhaven, Clinton and Triune-Halleck fire departments all responded to the wrecks.