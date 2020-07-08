3-year-old boy, mother transported to hospital after falling off cliff in Audra Park

AUDRA, W.Va. — Two people were transported to Davis Medical Center after fire crews performed a vertical rescue in Audra State Park.

According to Belington Fire Chief Phil Hart, a call was received at about 9:30 p.m. on July 7 that a woman and her child had fallen off a cliff near a trail at Audra State Park.

The 3-year-old boy had fallen down a 25-foot drop and his mother had jumped in after him in an attempt to rescue him, however, both ended up receiving injuries from the incident and emergency crews had to be called in to extract them, Hart said.

Two fire crew members from the Belington Fire Department had to rappel down the cliff due to the “treacherous terrain,” and both the 3-year-old child and his mother were retrieved and later transported to Davis Medical Center via Belington and Barbour County EMS crews, according to Hart.

Also on scene were the Junior, Philippi, Coalton and Elkins fire departments, as well as law enforcement from Barbour County and the Department of Natural Resources, Hart said.