GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A structure fire in Gassaway Sunday resulted in the destruction of four homes and sent a firefighter to the hospital, according to a post on the Flatwoods Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

(Photo courtesy of Flatwoods VFD)

The post said that before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, the Flatwoods Volunteer Fire Department was called to assist responders with a fire at Birch Street.

In a press release on Thursday, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) said four residential buildings were destroyed, and the Flatwoods VFD post said a fifth suffered “substantial damage.”

Three of the destroyed homes were vacant, and one was being used as an office building for the West Virginia Division of Highways, the WVSFMO said.

Braxton EMS transported one firefighter to the hospital for “breathing issues.”

The WVSFMO said the cause of the fire has not been determined and that the fire is still under investigation.

Units also responded from the Sutton VFD, Frametown VFD, Chapel VFD, Burnsville VFD and Gilmer County VFD.