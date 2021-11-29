4 patients transported in 2-vehicle accident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in Bridgeport has resulted in four patients being transported.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident occurred at 3:35 p.m. in Bridgeport at the intersection of East Main Street and Emerald Drive.

When first responders arrived on scene, they confirmed that there was a two-vehicle accident that had taken place, and due to the severity of their injuries, four patients were transported, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort and Clarksburg fire departments, as well as Harrison County EMS and Taylor County EMS; also on scene were officers with the Bridgeport Police Department.

No word on the cause of the accident or status of the patients is available at this time; the Bridgeport Police Department will be performing an investigation into the incident, according to the comm center.