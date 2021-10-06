4 people transported after 2-vehicle accident in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident in Grafton has resulted in four people being transported to the hospital.

According to the Harrison-Taylor Communications Center, a two-vehicle accident on George Washington Highway in Grafton was called in at 3:05 p.m.

Responding to the scene were the Grafton Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Taylor County EMS and the W.Va. Division of Highways, according to the comm center.

Three individuals were transported to Grafton Memorial Hospital, and another individual was transported to UHC via EMS, comm center officials said.

The scene has been cleared at this time, and state police will be performing an investigation into the incident, according to the comm center.