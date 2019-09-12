4 people transported after multi-vehicle accident in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Four people were transported to Grafton City Hospital after a four-vehicle collision in Taylor County on Thursday afternoon, according to Harrison/Taylor County 911 officials.

911 officials said that crews were dispatched at North Pike Street in Grafton after 5 p.m.

North Pike Street is temporarily closed, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS and Flemington EMS were responded to the accident.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. Grafton Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, 12 News will continue to update it with the most recent information.