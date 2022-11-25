ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WBOY) – Four patients, including two Monongalia County EMS workers, were transported after a collision near Cumberland, Maryland on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Dowden with the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Route 51 and Mexico Farms Road.

The Monongalia County EMS ambulance was transporting a patient to Winchester when it ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck, according to Sgt. Dowden. The pickup driver, ambulance driver, as well as the EMS provider and the patient who were in the back of the ambulance, were all transported to UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) Western Maryland in Cumberland.

Both Monongalia County EMS workers and the other driver were treated for minor injuries, according to Dowden.

An investigation by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department determined that the ambulance was at fault in the accident, but no charges were made because it was during emergency transport.

Dowden also told 12 News that the traffic light at the accident site was replaced within the past few months because of frequent accidents.