SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A four-vehicle accident Monday morning in Shinnston sent one person to United Hospital Center.

911 officials said it happened at 12:07 on South Pike Street.

Officials also said no roads were closed as a result of the accident.

Fire crews from Shinnston and Worthington, along with the Shinnston Police Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word at this time on the person’s condition.