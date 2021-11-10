4-vehicle accident on I-79 results in 2-lane closure, 1 transport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A four-vehicle accident on I-79 has resulted in one person being transported for treatment and two lanes of the road being closed down.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident was reported at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When first-responders arrived, they found a four-vehicle accident involving an RV taking place near mile marker 119 on I-79 southbound, comm center officials said.

Due to the severity of the crash, two lanes have been shut down while first responders work on scene, and one person has been transported for treatment, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire department, as well ad the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS.