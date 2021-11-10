4-vehicle accident on I-79 results in 2-lane closure, 1 transport

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A four-vehicle accident on I-79 has resulted in one person being transported for treatment and two lanes of the road being closed down.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, an accident was reported at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When first-responders arrived, they found a four-vehicle accident involving an RV taking place near mile marker 119 on I-79 southbound, comm center officials said.

Due to the severity of the crash, two lanes have been shut down while first responders work on scene, and one person has been transported for treatment, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire department, as well ad the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County EMS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories