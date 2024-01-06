MATHIAS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four children and an adult are dead and another is injured after a fire in Hardy County, West Virginia Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 5 a.m. and happened on Woods Edge Road near Mathias, according to a press release from the Office of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

The children were all between 1 and 5 years of age, and the adult who died was a 28-year-old man, the release said.

A woman was able to escape from the fire, and was taken to a medical facility in the area; the five deceased were taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office where they will be autopsied and identified, the release said.

The Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire will be ruled undermined because the building was severely damaged. There were no smoke alarms found among what the Marshal’s office described as debris.