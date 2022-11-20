GRAFTON, W.Va. – Five people were injured in an accident on Webster Pike in Grafton Sunday.

Life flight coming in at Webster Pike accident (Joyce Tacy Video)

According to Harrison County 911, the accident was a head-on collision between two vehicles, involving 5 individuals, some of whom were entrapped. Three people flown by HealthNet while the other two were transported by EMS.

According to Harrison County 911, the accident was a head-on collision between two vehicles, involving 5 individuals, some of whom were entrapped. 3 people flown by HealthNet whiule the other two were transpoted by EMS.life-flighted 3 people.Man dead in Marion County after vehicle found in embankment

Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, and Webster Pike has been reopened.

Those responding include Taylor County FD/EMS, Flemington FD/EMS, Philippi FD, Belington EMS, Anmoore EMS, Bridgeport EMS and Winfield FD.

Nothing else is known at this time.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.