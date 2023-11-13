SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — Six people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Monday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a two-vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of W.Va. Rt. 50 in Salem was taken on Monday at approximately 7:52 a.m.

When crews arrived, they confirmed there were two vehicles involved in the accident, and six people were transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport via Harrison County EMS, comm center officials said.

Also responding to the scene were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Nutter Fort and Salem fire departments, as well as the WV Division of Highways, according to the comm center.

No information about the extent of the patients’ injuries has been released.