HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – A six-car accident on Interstate 79 in Harrison County backed up traffic for several miles.

The collision at mile marker 127 on I-79 northbound was called in at 7:45 p.m. on Friday. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the accident involved six vehicles, but no one was injured.

West Virginia State Police is investigating the collision, comm center officials said.

Traffic in the area was backed up for several miles. According to the West Virginia 511, the northbound lanes of I-79 were backed up almost two miles to the Saltwell exit.

As of about 9:30 p.m., 511 reported that the interstate was open with no delays.