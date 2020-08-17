7 boaters injured, 2 victims flown to Pa. burn unit after explosion on boat at Cheat Lake

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — An explosion on board a boat being operated on Cheat Lake Sunday has caused seven injuries, with two people needing to be flown to the burn treatment center in Pennsylvania.

According to Lawrence Messina, an officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the boat operated by Yuan C. Xiao, 50, of Washington, Pa., had recently refueled at the Edgewater Marina when Xiao attempted to start the engine, at which point an explosion occurred.

The other occupants of the boat, Chen Wu, 47; Xiao Xiao, 25; Nancy Xiao, 18; Tiffany Xian, 17; Tristan Xiao, 12; all of Washington, Pa., and Angela Wu, 16; and Evan Wu, 5; both of Morgantown, were present during the explosion, according to Division of Natural Resources officials.

Of the eight occupants on the boat, seven were injured and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment; two of the injured needed to be flown from Ruby Memorial to the burn center in Pennsylvania, Messina said.

Division of Natural Resouces Police, as well as the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department were among agencies responding to the scene.